Top Upcoming Smartphones to Launch in June 2021: OnePlus Nord CE, iQOO Z3 5G, Poco M3 Pro and More

Many leading smartphone companies are all set to launch their new smartphones in India in June. OnePlus will launch its OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India in June. Also, the Chinese smartphone company Poco can also launch POCO M3 Pro smartphone in the Indian market in June 2021. Also Read - Smartphones Under Rs 15000 in 2021 with Price in India - Oppo, Realme, Redmi, Samsung, and Many Others

Here’s the list of best smartphones to be launched in India in June 2021 –

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Premium smartphone company OnePlus is all set to launch its new and great affordable 5G mobile, named OnePlus Nord CE 5G. This upcoming smartphone will be launched in India on June 10 and the price of this smartphone will be announced on the same day. The company will reveal the features of this upcoming phone in the coming days. However, some information about this new phone has come to the fore. Claims suggest that the phone will be equipped with many upgraded specifications including a 64-megapixel main camera with Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset. Reports claim that the upcoming OnePlus phone will make its place in the mid-range category.

Realme GT

Realme launched Realme GT 5G smartphone in China in March. The company recently unveiled its another smartphone in India named Realme X7 Max on 31st May. Before that, the Realme GT has already been spotted on company’s India website. The phone is listed on the website with the tag Coming Soon. The smartphone has been launched in China with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant for RMB 3399 (about Rs 38,640).

Poco M3 Pro

POCO recently launched the POCO M3 Pro smartphone under its ‘M’ series in the international market. The launch of Poco M3 Pro 5G has been fixed in India on June 8. The company has also confirmed that Poco M3 Pro 5G will be sold in India from Flipkart. It will be Poco India’s first 5G smartphone to be launched in India. This new phone will be an upgrade version of the existing Poco M3, which was launched in India in February this year.

IQOO Z3

IQOO Z3 is all geared up to launch in India on June 8. The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 768G processor. iQoo Z3 5G has been launched in China in March. Recently, the product page of this phone also went live on the shopping site Amazon India. The phone is built on the Waterdrop Notch display design, which supports a 6.5-inch IPS FullHD LCD display. The screen of the phone works at 120Hz refresh rate.

Infinix Note 10 series

Smartphone maker Infinix has announced the launch of Infinix Note 10 and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the Indian market. The company said that both these smartphones will be launched on June 7. The India launches of Infinix Note 10 series has been announced by the company through its official Twitter handle. Along with announcing the launch date, the company has also revealed that the sale shopping site of Infinix Note 10 series will be on Flipkart.

Realme Narzo 30 Series

Realme is soon going to launch another 4G variant of the Realme Narzo 30 series, which can be equipped with great features at a low price. Realme launched the cheaper 5G phone Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and the entry level Realme Narzo 30A phone in February. Soon Realme Narzo 30 4G will be launched in the Narzo 30 series, which will be a budget segment phone. Recently, the Realme Narzo 30 4G was spotted on the certification sites of several countries in Asia with the model number RMX2156. Apart from this, this phone is likely to be launched soon in other Asian countries as well as in India.