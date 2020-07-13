New Delhi: The Telecom Regulating Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday suspended two high-end plans of leading telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, and questioned the two companies whether the network preference came at the cost the sub-quality services for other users. Also Read - Gmail Down Across India, Google Services Hit For Airtel Users; Company Working on Fix

Pulling the brakes for an interim period, the telecom regulator asked the two firms if the premium plans – Airtel's Platinum and Vodafone Idea's RedX – that promised high-speed internet and priority services to certain priority customers meant a deterioration of services of other subscribers.

It further asked how the two companies were ensuring promising services for the general subscribers.

However, both Airtel and Vodafone have maintained that the premium subscriptions help deliver additional benefits in terms of data, speed, calls, video calls, international packs, and other premium content. However, it does not compromise on the services provided to other prepaid or postpaid users.

The TRAI sent a letter to the companies blocking the premium plans without giving them an opportunity to clarify tariffs. The telecom governor has given the two companies seven days to respond to its questions.