The demand for True Wireless (TWS) earphones have increased a lot this year. People locked in their homes due to the Corona pandemic are enjoying movies, web series and are preferring True Wireless earphones. The demand has been tripled since last year. Due to the low cost, attractive design and long battery backup, people have shifted towards wireless earphones instead of wired earphones. The dropping prices are one of the reasons that people are getting attracted to them. In a category under Rs 5000, you can get an impressive pair of True Wireless earphones with good sound quality. The benefits of having this earphone are vast; One is not being hassled with your wired headphones and earphones. Looking at all the benefits and positive responses from users, Here's a list of some of the best True Wireless Earphones under Rs 5000 in India.

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite

The design of Nokia Power Earbuds Lite is quite attractive and it has a strong battery and has 6mm audio drivers for great sound. The charging case of the Nokia Power earbuds packs a 600mAh battery, which gives 30 hours of backup on a single charge. Apart from this, a 50mAh battery will be available in both the earbuds. According to the company's claim, the battery of both the buds gives a backup of five hours, which makes it a best buying option in budget segment.

This True Wireless Earphones comes in two price tags of Rs 3,299 and Rs. 3,599, respectively. The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite has a bulky design that does not have a stalk. It has touch controls which is easier to use. It comes with plastic earpiece body, charging case, and has IPX7 water resistance.

OnePlus Buds Z

OnePlus Buds Z comes with a stylish design and comes with an oval design charging case. Both the earbuds weigh 4.35 grams. At the same time, the weight of the charging case is 40 grams. These earbuds come with IP55 rating. It comes with 5.0 connectivity feature along with its wireless range of up to 10 meters. USB Type C connectivity has been given for charging in it. Its charging case can be charged via a wired charging cable.

Talking about its features, it comes with 1 cm dynamic drivers. Dolvi Atmos surround sound has been supported in this. With these earbuds, the company has given three different sizes of silicone eartips which users can apply according to their ear size. OnePlus Buds Z is priced at Rs 2,999.

Oppo Enco W51

The company has launched Oppo Enco W51 in India at a price of Rs 4,999. Oppo's latest earphones have been introduced in two color options, White and Blue. The Oppo Enco W51 earbuds inside the case comes with a unique oval-pill shape design. You get to see a matte finish on the inner side of the buds for good grip; Soft silicone tips fit easily into the ear. It has a triple microphone system which reduces noise and reduces noise in calls. The company claims that these earbuds reduce noise up to 35dB.

Oppo Enco W51 has a 7mm dynamic driver. Along with this, Bluetooth 5.0 has been given for connectivity in it. It packs a 25mAh battery in each earpiece along with a 480mAh battery in the charging case. Here you also get the support of wear detection, due to which music can be paused and played automatically. The Oppo Enco W51 can be charged with almost all wireless charging mats and pads. It can also be charged via the USB Type-C port.

Realme Buds Air 2

Realme recently launched the Truly Wireless Stereo Realme Buds Air 2 which is priced at Rs 3299. These are one of the most affordable earbuds to come with Active Noise Cancellation. The silicone tip on the earbuds makes it easy to wear throughout the day and blocks out outside noises to a great extent. Coming in two types of black color, it gives a basic yet classy look. The Buds Air 2 has been rated IPX4, which means that it is water-resistant.