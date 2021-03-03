New Delhi: Truecaller on Wednesday launched an app called Guardians for personal safety. The latest app is available as a free download from Google Play Store & Apple App Store and all its features are free to use. Truecaller’s Guardians app is built over the past 15 months by a team from Stockholm and India. According to the company, there are no ads or premium tiers. Also Read - India Drops to 9th Spot in Global Spam Call Tally, Gujarat Gets Max Calls: Truecaller

Now, with Guardians app, users can select their own list of personal Guardians from contacts, choose when to stop/start sharing location and set up permanent sharing with selected Guardians. If the user faces an emergency situation, the emergency button on the app needs to be tapped to notify all Guardians about your location and situation. Also Read - Exclusive: Ethical Hacker Ehraz Ahmed Spills The Beans on How Safe is Aarogya Setu App And Whether Companies Are Compromising With User Security

“There are probably hundreds of apps on the app stores for personal safety and location sharing. But none of them work in a way where you can involve your family, friends, the community at large and the authorities,” Alan Mamedi, co-founder and CEO, True Software Scandinavia AB (maker of Truecaller app), said. Also Read - 'Disappointing And Saddening': Truecaller on Being in The List of 89 Apps Banned by Indian Army

“Our engineering team has a proven track record of building great user experiences, and we have also crossed the milestone of 270 million active users (200 Million in India alone),” he added.

According to the company, the app needs only three permissions: location, contacts (to select and invite personal Guardians) and phone permission (to show phone status to Guardians).

With regard to user data privacy, Truecaller said Guardians would never share any personal information with any third-party apps for commercial use, including the Truecaller app. “This is our commitment to personal safety,” Truecaller said.