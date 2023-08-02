Home

TweetDeck Now Rebranded As ‘XPro’: The Famous Blue Bird Logo Disappears

The iconic Twitter bird logo has been vanished as Tweet Deck has now been rebranded to 'X Pro' Earlier the company had announced X Pro will be exclusively available to those users who get their accounts verified in 30 days. As of now the it is free for all the users.

Elon Musk CEO of X has recently announced the rebranding of TweetDeck to XPro

New Delhi: The Tweet Deck is officially getting rebranded to XPro. The ‘X’ earlier known as ‘Twitter’ and its iconic blue bird will disappear across all platforms like Android, iOS, and website. Elon Musk, the CEO of the company ‘X’ has again made it to headlines after the announcement. A platform from where you can handle multiple accounts at once. To recall, it was previously reported that the firm had begun making slight tweaks such as changing the icon and replacing it with ‘X’ and similar alterations such as ‘tweet’ being replaced with ‘post’.

The new rebranding of the website URL is rumored to become ‘x.com’ which was earlier entered as ‘twitter.com’. Elon Musk later in July tweeted regarding the rebranding of Tweet Deck.

Here is what Elon Musk Tweeted

Name is changing to XPro. Will come with a wide range of psy op plugins. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 28, 2023

He also mentioned XPro will also have additional plug-ins, which would eventually add more features to X Pro, which will be exclusive for verified users only.

What is XPro?

TweetDeck now rebranded as ‘XPro’ makes Twitter also recalled as ‘X’. It is easier to use Twitter by displaying numerous timelines in a single interface. It provides several advanced features to help you get the most out of X, such as the ability to manage multiple ‘X’ (Twitter) accounts, schedule Tweets now called as (posts) for future publishing, create Tweet collections, and more.

How To Use XPro?

Step 1:

Go to http://tweetdeck.twitter.com

Step 2:

Sign in with your Twitter credentials. We recommend that you use a Twitter account that you do not share with anybody else.

Step 3:

You can connect numerous Twitter accounts to your TweetDeck account once you’re logged in.

Note: If you are using an older version of our desktop program for Mac (previous to Mac: 3.5.0), you will be unable to sign in or create a new account until you upgrade to the newest version.

