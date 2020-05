San Francisco: Micro-blogging site Twitter has tagged two tweets of US President Donald Trump on mail-in voting with a fact-checking warning label. Also Read - Eid Mubarak: Twitterati Keeps the Spirit of Eid Alive, Wishes For Peace & Harmony in the World

The label was imposed on two tweets Trump posted on Tuesday claiming that “mail-in ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent” and would result in “a rigged election”, Xinhua reported. It was the first time Twitter fact-checked Trump’s tweets. Also Read - 'Finished Taking Hydroxychloroquine, Still Here,' Says Donald Trump Week After Revealing His COVID-19 Therapy

When a user browses these tweets, a link from Twitter shows “Get the facts about mail-in ballots,” then leads to tweets and articles debunking the president’s statements. Also Read - 'Will Emerge Stronger': Twitter Shows Solidarity With Arrest of Students Under Lockdown as Jamia Millia Islamia Turns 100, Trends #StandWithJamia

A Twitter spokesperson, in a statement to online publisher TechCrunch, said that the pair of tweets from the president “contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labelled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots.”

“This decision is in line with the approach we shared earlier this month,” the spokesperson said.

In order to limit the spread of potentially harmful and misleading content, starting on March 11, Twitter introduced new labels and warning messages on some tweets containing disputed or misleading information.

“We will continue to introduce new labels to provide context around different types of unverified claims and rumours as needed,” Twitter has said in an earlier statement.