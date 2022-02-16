New Delhi: Micro-blogging site Twitter on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with Paytm Payments Services Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of digital payments and financial services platform Paytm, as a payments partner for Tips in India.Also Read - Instagram Update Lets Users Like Stories Without Sending DM

Through Tips, users can support their favourite creators or small business owners on Twitter by using any Paytm Payment Instrument like Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid (buy now-pay later), debit and credit cards and netbanking.

"We strive to offer seamless and secure digital payments to businesses and consumers. In India, millions of people already use Paytm for their everyday payments and we are excited to partner with Twitter to enable payments for Tips," Praveen Sharma, CEO – Paytm Payments Services Limited, said in a statement.

“This will support the creator community with monetisation capabilities through payment solutions offered by Paytm Payment Gateway and the flexibility of paying through Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid (buy now-pay later), debit and credit cards, and netbanking,” Sharma added.

Back in May 2021, Twitter started experimenting with this feature with a small test group of some influential and diverse voices on the service, including journalists, creators, and more. Since November of last year, Tips is available to all individuals above 18 years of age on iOS and Android in India.

The company said it is a new way to monetise on Twitter and enables people on the service to send and receive funds as a token of appreciation. Turning on Tips adds an icon to your Twitter Profile, which will now also have the ability to add a link to your Paytm account, for quick and easy person-to-person tipping.

Tap the icon, and users will see Paytm in the list of payment options. On selecting Paytm, users will be taken off Twitter to the Paytm app to send funds instantly through any convenient payment method. Twitter said it takes no cut. Tips on Twitter are available in multiple Indian languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil.