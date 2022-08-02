San Francisco: Microblogging platform Twitter is testing a new feature that will let users see how many times someone tweets per month. According to a report by TechCrunch, This was spotted by reverse engineers in a development about a month ago, but as of today, some Twitter users have shared that they have gained access to this feature.Also Read - Elon Musk Countersues Twitter Under Seal In USD 44 Billion Buyout Deal

“This is part of an ongoing experiment in which we want to learn how providing more context about the frequency of an account’s tweets can help people make more informed decisions about the accounts they choose to engage with,” a Twitter spokesperson was quoted as saying. Also Read - Twitter Latest Feature Update: Twitter May Soon Allow Posting Images, Videos in One Multimedia Tweet

According to the report, in 2019, the Pew Research Center found that 10 per cent of Twitter users create 80 per cent of the tweets on the platform. The study also showed that the median user on Twitter only posts twice per month. As of last quarter, Twitter has 237.8 million monetizable daily active users. Also Read - India Tops Globally In Seeking Blocking Tweets By Journalists, News Outlets: Twitter Report

Earlier, the micro-blogging site said that it is also testing a feature that will allow people to post images, videos, and GIFs in a single multimedia tweet. The company confirmed the test and said it is available to some users for a limited time, adding that accounts can add tags to both photos and videos in the tweet.

(With Inputs From IANS)