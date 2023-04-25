Home

Technology

Twitter Begins Showing Labels On Tweets That Violate Guidelines

Twitter Begins Showing Labels On Tweets That Violate Guidelines

Twitter said these actions will be taken at a tweet level only and will not affect a user's account.

The micro-blogging platform said last week that it will apply labels to malicious tweets violating its policies.

New Delhi: Twitter on Tuesday said it has started placing labels to tweets that have been flagged for violating its rules, to reduce their visibility on the platform. The micro-blogging platform said last week that it will apply labels to malicious tweets violating its policies.

“Censorship. Shadowbanning. Freedom of speech, not reach. Our new labels are now live,” said Twitter. The platform had earlier said that it was adding more transparency to the enforcement actions it takes on Tweets.

You may like to read

“As a first step, soon you’ll start to see labels on some Tweets identified as potentially violating our rules around Hateful Conduct letting you know that we’ve limited their visibility,” it said last week.

These actions will be taken at a tweet level only and will not affect a user’s account.

Restricting the reach of Tweets helps reduce binary “leave up versus take down” content moderation decisions and supports our freedom of speech vs freedom of reach approach, said the company.

The company said it may get it wrong occasionally, so authors will be able to submit feedback on the label if they think we incorrectly limited their content’s visibility.

“In the future, we plan to allow authors to appeal our decision to limit a Tweet’s visibility,” said the company.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.