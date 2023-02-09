Home

Technology

Twitter Blue Prices For India Announced. Here’s How Much You Will Have To Pay Now

Twitter Blue Prices For India Announced. Here’s How Much You Will Have To Pay Now

Twitter announced the prices for its Blue service with verification for India. With Blue checkmarks, Twitter Blue subscribers will also see 50 per cent fewer ads in their home timeline.

With India launch, Twitter Blue is now available in 15 global markets including the US, Canada, Japan, the UK and Saudi Arabia. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Twitter on Thursday announced the prices for its Blue service with verification for India. With India launch, Twitter Blue is now available in 15 global markets including the US, Canada, Japan, the UK and Saudi Arabia. In December last year, Twitter relaunched its Blue subscription service with verification, costing $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month globally.

Twitter Blue Prices In India

Twitter will charge Rs 650 per month for its Blue service with verification on the web.

Twitter Blue charges Android and iOS mobile devices in India has been priced at Rs 900.

Elon Musk-run Twitter is also offering a discounted annual plan of Rs 6,800 per year in India, which translates to approximately Rs 566.67 per month.

Twitter Blue Features

Twitter has now begun allowing Blue subscribers in the US to create long tweets of up to 4,000 characters.

Twitter Blue subscribers will also see 50 per cent fewer ads in their home timeline.

With Blue checkmarks, Twitter Blue features offer subscribers a way to enhance and customise their Twitter experience — which include — custom app icons, custom navigation, top articles, undo tweet, longer video upload, and more.

The micro-blogging platform has also launched a new service called Twitter Verification for Organisations, which is a service for business entities on Twitter that adds a gold checkmark to official business accounts.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.