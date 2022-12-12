Twitter Rolls Out Blue Tick Subscriber Services, Adds NEW Verification Step

Twitter posted a picture on Sunday which mentioned, “Blue subscribers with a verified phone number will get a blue checkmark once approved.”

Twitter Lates Update: After a long debacle pertaining to the blue tick services at Twitter, the micro-blogging site is all set to roll out it s subscriber services today. While it is now common knowledge that the services will be paid, for one to avail these, a new verification step has been added. Twitter has said that phone verification is required to get a verified blue checkmark, to prevent impersonation of accounts.

On Monday we are bringing back the ability to subscribe to @TwitterBlue — it’ll be $8/mo on the web and $11/mo on iOS. We’ve added a review step before applying a blue checkmark to an account as one of our new steps to combat impersonation (which is against the Twitter Rules). — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) December 10, 2022

Later, Esther Crawford, the product manager at Twitter, said that the micro-blogging platform added a review step before users are granted a blue checkmark.

On Crawford’s tweet, several users asked her their doubts regarding the new changes in Blue subscription service.

The social media company said Saturday it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday.

The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform. After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. But it was inundated by imposter accounts, including those impersonating Musk’s businesses Tesla and SpaceX, so Twitter suspended the service days after its launch.

The relaunched service will cost $8 a month for web users and $11 a month for iPhone users. Twitter says subscribers will see fewer ads, be able to post longer videos and have their tweets featured more prominently.