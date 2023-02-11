Home

Elon Musk To Remove ‘Legacy Blue Checks’. What Exactly It Means For Users?

Replying to a tweet, Elon Musk said that legacy blue checks are the ones that are truly corrupt.

Twitter latest update: Twitter blue has rather not been very colourful for the tweepals. The subscription scheme has been a centre of much discussion and not everyone approves of it. But, the chief Twit, Elon Musk believes that the credibility of the blue ticks will be a great leveler after it is approved by due process with its new regime. In one of his latest tweets, the Twitter owner said that “ legacy blue checks” will be off the grid soon. But, what does it mean and why so?

Blue ticks since forever has been a symbol of accounts that have been verified by Twitter in tha past indicate “active, notable, and authentic accounts of public interest”

Legacy blue checks will be removed soon. Those are the ones that are truly corrupt. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2023

Musk, in reply to a tweet questioning Twitter’s paid subscription model, said, “Legacy blue checks will be removed soon. Those are the ones that are truly corrupt.”

“Blue subscribers with a verified phone number will get a blue checkmark once approved,” Twitter said.

Twitter Blue was launched in India on Thursday. The monthly fee for iOS and Android users in India is ₹ 900 while the fee has been kept lower at ₹ 650 per month for the web.

