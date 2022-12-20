Twitter Boss Elon Musk Plans To Restrict Policy Polls to Blue Users. Deets Inside

As per the poll, Twitter users want Musk to step down as the Twitter head.

Twitter News: Twitter Boss Elon Musk on Monday said that the company will restrict voting on policy-related polls to paying Twitter Blue subscribers, according to a Reuters report. This comes on the day when Twitter users voted decisively in a poll for Musk to step down as chief executive of the social media platform.

Musk responded to a suggestion from a Twitter Blue subscriber, who said only subscribers should get a vote on policy polls, with “Good point. Twitter will make that change”, without specifying when the change would come into effect.

Twitter Poll

Millions of Twitter users asked Elon Musk to step down as the head of Twitter in a poll the billionaire created and promised to abide by. But by Monday afternoon there was no word on whether Musk would step aside or who the new leader might be.

Among those voting with the “go” camp almost certainly were Tesla investors who have grown tired of the 24/7 Twitter chaos that they say has distracted the eccentric CEO from the electric car company, his main source of wealth.

Tesla Shares

Shares of Tesla are down 35% since Musk took over Twitter on Oct. 27, costing investors billions. Tesla’s market value was over $1.1 trillion on April 1, the last trading day before Musk disclosed he was buying up Twitter shares. The company has since lost 58% of its value, at a time when rival auto makers are cutting in on Tesla’s dominant share of electric vehicle sales.