New Delhi: Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has decided to go on "a few weeks" of paternity leave for the birth of his second child. The micro-blogging site provides a paternity leave of up to 20 weeks for any employee that becomes a new parent. Earlier, the company used to offer 20 weeks' paid maternity leave to new mothers only, whereas fathers were allowed to take 10 weeks off.

According to the most recent data from the World Policy Analysis Centre, the average paid maternity leave around the world is 29 weeks, and the average paid paternity leave is 16 weeks.

"It's a personal decision, and we created a parental leave programme (supporting up to 20 weeks of flexible leave) that is customisable for that reason," Laura Yagerman, head of corporate communications at Twitter, told The Verge. However, during the leave, Agrawal plans to be 'connected' with the company's executive team. The company, however, has not named an interim CEO to handle the daily affairs.

A little news: Twitter’s new CEO, @paraga, is expecting his second child and will take paternity leave soon, in contrast to tech leaders like Elon Musk who have downplayed fathers’ role in childcare. https://t.co/V7OUr91cjp — Will Oremus (@WillOremus) February 16, 2022

Earlier, Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, had taken two months of paternal leave after the births of his daughters in 2015 and 2017. Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian took 16 weeks of paternity leave in 2017 when his wife, tennis star Serena Williams, gave birth to their daughter.

Twitter, under new CEO Agrawal, posted robust results for its December quarter of 2021, as revenue reached $1.57 billion (with ad revenue of $1.41 billion) — both up 22 per cent (on-year) — driven by ongoing revenue product improvements, solid sales execution and a continued increase in advertiser demand.

The micro-blogging platform reported 217 million average mDAU (monetizable daily active users), up 13 per cent, driven by product improvements, as well as global conversation around current events.

“Our strong 2021 performance positions us to improve execution and deliver on our 2023 goals. We are more focused and better organised to deliver improved personalisation and selection for our audience, partners, and advertisers,” said Agrawal who took over from Jack Dorsey in November.

