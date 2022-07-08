San Francisco: After tech billionaire Elon Musk threatened to scrap the USD 44 billion Twitter acquisition deal over spam and fake accounts, the microblogging platform has said that it is suspending over 1 million spam accounts a day. The new figure represents a doubling of its previous update. Company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Parag Agrawal had said in May that spam account suspensions were running at 500,000 a day, according to a report by The Guardian.Also Read - US Safety Regulators Begin Special Probe Into Fatal Tesla Crash

The report mentioned that the Tesla CEO has agreed to buy Twitter for USD 44 billion, but his lawyers have written to the company accusing it of refusing to provide sufficient information about the number of spam users on the service. Twitter has since started to supply him with public tweet data. Also Read - Twitter Lays Off 100 Employees From HR Team Amid Elon Musk Takeover

Twitter has stated consistently in its quarterly results since 2014 that it estimates its spam account problem to represent less than 5 per cent of its daily active users. Also Read - 'Doing Best To Help Underpopulation Crisis': Elon Musk After Report Of Twins With Top Employee

The one million figure will include accounts that are weeded out as they attempt to join the platform and therefore are never counted as daily users. The microblogging platform has just under 230 million daily active users.

Musk has expressed concerns that the 5 per cent figure is substantially higher, a stance that appears to be a bridgehead for either terminating or renegotiating a deal that is bound by a tight legal agreement. Twitter has given Musk access to a stream of data comprising more than 500m tweets posted every day to answer his concerns, the report said.

(With IANS inputs)