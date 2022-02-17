New Delhi: Twitter is down again for several users across the globe with many of them reporting issues accessing the social network’s website and apps.Some of the users reported that Twitter was having technical issues began to spike at about 10:51 AM ET, according to monitoring site DownDetector.com. About 85% of the complaints registered by DownDetector were related to accessing Twitter’s website. The users trying to access their timelines were facing an error message that said, “Something went wrong. Try reloading.”Also Read - Twitter, YouTube Restored After Reporting Brief Global Outage | Details Here

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, received more than 4,500 outage reports within minutes of issues arising.

However, this is not the first time that the social media giant has reported problems of an outage. Last week, Twitter was down for about an hour for many users. The social media site later issued a statement, saying it was down due to a "technical bug" that prevented timelines from loading and tweets from posting.

‘Apologising for the interruption,’ Twitter Inc tweeted from its official support handle and added that things should be “back to normal now”.