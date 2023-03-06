Home

Twitter Down Again Due to Global Outage: Users Unable To Post, View Messages

Twitter Down Again Due to Global Outage: Users Unable To Post, View Messages

Twitter Down Again: Users across the globe reported issues while using the microblogging site on Monday.

Twitter Down Again Due to Global Outage: Users Unable To Post, View Messages

Twitter Down: Microblogging platform Twitter went down on Monday again after it reportedly suffered a technical snag with netizens complaining of having encountered broken links. As per the updates from DownDetector, several users from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Patha, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and other cities reported Twitter outages. Nearly 1,300 complaints were reported till 10:37 PM.

While trying to embed a Tweet, an error shows, “Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api for more information.”

According to DownDetector, there were over 1,093 complaints from Indian users till 10 PM. However, there were more than 8,000 complaints with Twitter from users in United States and other countries.

Users across the globe reported issues while using the microblogging site and complained of being unable to access tweets of other users, with a message reading,”Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api for more information”.

“Links don’t work on Twitter right now which is so strange because Elon Musk had that meeting about being super good at doing computer code and he had all kinds of arrows and flowcharts on white boards and everything”, a user tweeted.

“Did Elon just break all links on Twitter…”, another user asked.

“twitter’s own website is rejecting native api calls. things are going great under elon”, posted another user.

Unable to open web links from Twitter and getting this message when clicking on any link: {"errors":[{"message":"Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://t.co/TbIcUnk4NX for more information","code":467}]}#Twitter pic.twitter.com/OFAkEqSW0Y — Kanishka Raj Singh (@Kanishka183) March 6, 2023

Amazing that #Twitter didn’t break as severely or as often before @elonmusk bought it; curious 🧐 😂 — @TRichard_Nelson@mstdn.social (@TRichard_Nelson) March 6, 2023

More than 5,000 complaints were reported with the social media platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Later Twitter issued a statement and said some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. “We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed.”

Twitter is showing an error code “467″ when users are trying to access the platform.

