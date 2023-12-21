Top Recommended Stories

Twitter Down For Many Users in India

Several Netizens across the country complained that the micro-blogging site X(formally Twitter) was not working for them on Thursday. #TwitterDown is trending on the social media platforms.

Updated: December 21, 2023 11:35 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

