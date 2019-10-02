New Delhi: If you are facing problem tweeting, receiving DMs and notifications, well, don’t vent it out on Twitter as yet as Twitter is facing some issues and will be back soon. Twitter and Tweetdeck went down for several users on Wednesday morning as the social media giant suffered global outages. The social media giant informed its users that it’s fixing the issue.
Tweetdeck, the dashboard management app for Twitter, was down on Tuesday evening as well.
Many users faced problems while opening TweetDeck as it was redirecting a user to his/her Twitter home page. TweetDeck simplifies tweets scheduling and helps in monitoring various accounts simultaneously.
Meanwhile, there are issues regarding follower count too, Twitter said.