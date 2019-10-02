New Delhi: If you are facing problem tweeting, receiving DMs and notifications, well, don’t vent it out on Twitter as yet as Twitter is facing some issues and will be back soon. Twitter and Tweetdeck went down for several users on Wednesday morning as the social media giant suffered global outages. The social media giant informed its users that it’s fixing the issue.

We’ve been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck. You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We’re currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 2, 2019

Tweetdeck, the dashboard management app for Twitter, was down on Tuesday evening as well.

What is going on with @TweetDeck? It told me it no longer had access to my account, then logged me out, and now it redirects to https://t.co/NmsqJbzhKo and I’m not on a mobile device. — Brian Donegan (@WxBrianD) October 2, 2019

Me after Tweetdeck does down. pic.twitter.com/I3rqaiH1U8 — Steve Coogan (@stevenacoogan) October 2, 2019

give me tweetdeck or give me death — Samantha Tomaszewski (@managewski) October 2, 2019

Many users faced problems while opening TweetDeck as it was redirecting a user to his/her Twitter home page. TweetDeck simplifies tweets scheduling and helps in monitoring various accounts simultaneously.

Meanwhile, there are issues regarding follower count too, Twitter said.