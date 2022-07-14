New Delhi: In a major outage, Twitter is down for thousands of users across the globe on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. Users expressed anguish as they were not able to post or access tweets. Some of the users reported that they are unable to access Twitter on the Web, mobile apps, and on TweetDeck.Also Read - Microsoft Cuts 1,800 Jobs as Part of 'Realignment', Twitter Lays Off 30% Staff From Recruiting Team

“Some of you are having issues accessing Twitter and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone,” tweets Twitter Support. Also Read - Twitter Takes Elon Musk To Court Forcing Him To Complete His $44 Billion Take Over Deal

After being spotted by the Verge, complaints of being unable to access the service spiked around 5:30pm IST, with a peak of around 54,609 reports at 5:46pm. Also Read - Twitter Deal: Shares of Both Twitter And Tesla Tumble After Musk Decides To Pull The Plug

Twitter services down owing to a major outage, its first such outage since February, reports Reuters — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

However, the Twitter service seems to be working normally in India — there were 477 reports on Downdetector India at 6:10pm — but other regions around the world, including the US, appear to be affected by the outage.

As per media reports, there were more than 27,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Twitter in the United States, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Several users in other countries including the United Kingdom, Mexico, Brazil and Italy also reported Twitter not working.

However, it was not immediately clear what caused the outage.