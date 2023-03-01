Home

Twitter Down for Several Handles, Users Unable to Refresh Feeds

“Welcome to Twitter! This is the best place to see what’s happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now”, the message was showing for some users who tried to access their feeds.

Twitter News: Microblogging site Twitter has reported a technical glitch with several users taking to the social media site themselves to lodge complaints. “Welcome to Twitter! This is the best place to see what’s happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now”, the message was showing for some users who tried to access their feeds.

DownDetector has reported over 6oo complaints from users in India.

However, the interesting part during the outage is netizens’ reactions who take to Twitter to post interesting memes. “Welcome to Twitter! Twitter seems to think I’m new today. Maybe I’m a born again Tweeter”, a user tweeted.

Another user tweeted,”Elon Musk currently at Twitter’s HQ trying to fix the servers after laying off 50 engineers #TwitterDown”.

Elon Musk currently at Twitter’s HQ trying to fix the servers after laying off 50 engineers #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/mppVD5ffGn — Junior Maruwa (@juniormaruwa) March 1, 2023

Twitter’s New ‘Violent Speech’ Policy

Twitter has announced that it has officially launched a new ‘Violent Speech Policy’ and announced that it has also updated its rules on “violent content and similar language”. The micro-blogging platform further mentioned that the content of its speec policy is similar to Twitter’s previous violent threats policy, however it manages to be both more specific and more vague.

What is in violation of this policy?



Violent Threats

You may not threaten to inflict physical harm on others, which includes (but is not limited to) threatening to kill, torture, sexually assault, or otherwise hurt someone. This also includes threatening to damage civilian homes and shelters, or infrastructure that is essential to daily, civic, or business activities.

Wishes of Harm

You may not wish, hope, or express desire for harm. This includes (but is not limited to) hoping for others to die, suffer illnesses, tragic incidents, or experience other physically harmful consequences.

Incitement of Violence

You may not incite, promote, or encourage others to commit acts of violence or harm, which includes (but is not limited to) encouraging others to hurt themselves or inciting others to commit atrocity crimes including crimes against humanity, war crimes or genocide. This also includes using coded language (often referred to as “dog whistles”) to indirectly incite violence.

Glorification of Violence

You may not glorify, praise, or celebrate acts of violence where harm occurred, which includes (but is not limited to) expressing gratitude that someone experienced physical harm or praising Violent entities and Perpetrators of Violent Attacks. This also includes glorifying animal abuse or cruelty.

What is not a violation of this policy?



We allow expressions of violent speech when there is no clear abusive or violent context, such as (but not limited to) hyperbolic and consensual speech between friends, or during discussion of video games and sporting events.

We also allow certain cases of figures of speech, satire, or artistic expression when the context is expressing a viewpoint rather than instigating actionable violence or harm.

We make sure to evaluate and understand the context behind the conversation before taking action.

