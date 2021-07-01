New Delhi: Several Twitter users on Thursday morning reported outages with the microblogging website. Many people tweeted having problems viewing and sending tweets on the social networking site. Some could not check timelines while others could not access Twitter on their laptops but the site was working fine on their phones. Twitter users also reported troubles loading their Tweets on their profile or on other accounts. However, other features were reported to be working. Last we checked, we could not view timelines and tweets. Also Read - Under Fire From Delhi Police, Twitter Says Will Remove Content Linked To Child Pornography

A report by Express stated that it is not a global outage and the servers should be up and working correctly. An official clarification from Twitter is awaited.

In the meantime, many users expressed their resentment over the outage through tweets. Check them out below:

Is #twitterdown since seeing error messages. What about others? pic.twitter.com/Y77evfbSxZ — The Normal Investor (@DataXTradeXInv1) July 1, 2021

omg is twitter telling me to go touch grass #twitterdown pic.twitter.com/xkbkd3gg3v — jungwon⁷ THEO DAY🍀 (@taefuckbot) July 1, 2021

User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 9:33 PM EDT. https://t.co/qqqwagygy9 RT if you're also having problems #Twitterdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) July 1, 2021

#TwitterDown? Is Twitter acting weird for anyone else too? "but don't fret – it's not your fault" So… It's acting weird… pic.twitter.com/AD5mvTc5lr — Rohit Radhakrishnan (@rohitcr2k) July 1, 2021

Is #TwitterDown, just glitchy or it's having a hormonal imbalance? It is working fine on my cellphone, but not on my laptop… pic.twitter.com/XantNzsaL4 — Mr. Diablo Hammer (@FuneralHammer) July 1, 2021