New Delhi: Services on the microblogging site went down for many users across the globe as thousands of them reported problems viewing and sending tweets on the social network site. Because of the outage, many users were not able to tweet, check timelines and others could not log in or use the app.

The outage is happening since morning and an error message keeps coming on Twitter saying, "Something went wrong. Try again." In the Twitter app, an error message said, "Tweets aren't loading right now."

Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We're working on fixing a problem and you'll be back on the timeline soon.
— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 17, 2021

However, Twitter’s support team said in a message that it is working to fix the issue. “Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We’re working on fixing a problem and you’ll be back on the timeline soon.”

In the meantime, many users expressed their resentment over the outage once the services were restores for some time.

Twitter went down?! Almost felt like our serv…😬 pic.twitter.com/slmi5yjYwu — EA Play (@EAPlay) April 17, 2021

me running back to twitter to tweet how twitter was down #twitterdown pic.twitter.com/RvJumK5qvK — Sofia (@SZM_0) April 17, 2021

Where do you go to ask people " Was Twitter down " ? pic.twitter.com/W4j4UOL0CK — Jenna Delaney (@Cande_Cane) April 17, 2021

Me when twitter went down and had no where to check and confirm whether twitter really did go down. 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Le9gLrgVh5 — Rosario Hackshaw (@Zario____) April 17, 2021

According to DownDetector, users reported the problems just before 5:30 AM IST. More than 50,000 people had reported issues as of 5:33 AM IST, according to DownDetector.