Twitter's edit button: After years of debate, Twitter has finally added an edit button feature. Twitter's 'edit tweet' button feature has been added as part of the microblogging sites' testing experiment. "Given that this is our most requested feature to date, we wanted to both update you on our progress and give you and a heads up that, even if you're not in a test group, everyone will still be able to see if a Tweet has been edited," Twitter said in a statement on Thursday.
"If you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button this is happening and you'll be okay," the company said posted on Twitter.
Twitter’s Edit Button – What we should know
- Twitter’s edit tweet button will be available to users who pay monthly subscription to Twitter Blue, according to a report by Bloomberg.
- With Twitter’s edit button feature, the eligible users will be able to make changes within 30 minutes since they published their tweet.
- The tweets which will be edited will carry a label that allow Twitteratis to see if their posts are edited.
- Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified.
- Tapping the label will take viewers to the Tweet’s Edit History, which includes past versions of the Tweet.
- Twitter said it is intentionally testing Edit Tweet with a smaller group to also know how people might misuse the feature.
- Edit Tweet is currently being tested by Twiiter team internally, amid the ongoing legal battle with Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the cancellation of the $44 billion takeover deal.
- Later this month, the company will expand Edit Tweet access to Twitter Blue subscribers.
- The test will be localised to a single country at first and expand as “we learn and observe how people use Edit Tweet”.
- For context, the time limit and version history play an important role here. They help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said, Twitter said.
- Earlier, the then Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in 2020 said the company would never “probably never” add the “edit tweet” feature as this may help spread misinformation.