Twitter’s edit button: After years of debate, Twitter has finally added an edit button feature. Twitter’s ‘edit tweet’ button feature has been added as part of the microblogging sites’ testing experiment. “Given that this is our most requested feature to date, we wanted to both update you on our progress and give you and a heads up that, even if you’re not in a test group, everyone will still be able to see if a Tweet has been edited,” Twitter said in a statement on Thursday.Also Read - ‘Don’t Want a Muslim Delivery Person’, Demands Hyderabad Swiggy Customer, Twitter is Enraged!

“If you see an edited Tweet it’s because we’re testing the edit button this is happening and you’ll be okay,” the company said posted on Twitter. Also Read - Twitter Rolls Out It's Tweet Group 'Circle' Feature Globally. Check What Is New

if you see an edited Tweet it’s because we’re testing the edit button this is happening and you’ll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

Twitter’s Edit Button – What we should know