Delhi: The much awaited feature update for Twitter is finally all set toll out. The ‘Edit’ feature on this platform will be launched on September 21, 2022. Now twitter users will not have delete an entire tweet over silly typos or any other mistake. The Edit Tweet feature lets people make changes to their tweet after it’s been published. But, at the outset the feature will be first available for its blue tick subscribers who pay $4.99 per month.Also Read - Twitter Shareholders Approve Elon Musk's $44 Billion Buyout Deal

Casey Newton of Platformer said in a tweet on Friday that the feature is likely to be rolled out to the public starting next week. “Twitter is planning to begin the public test of editing tweets on Wednesday 9/21, per internal documents shared with me,” he posted.

EDIT BUTTON ON TWITTER – WHO CAN USE IT FIRST?

It is not easy to type out out all correctly in the first go, typos do get int the way sometimes. Twitter users have been asking for an edit button for years to fix typos and grammatical errors.

Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified. Tapping the label will take viewers to the Tweet’s Edit History, which includes past versions of the Tweet.

Earlier this month, Twitter announced a small test for the Edit Tweet feature with an internal team first, before it rolls out the feature to the public. Twitter said it is intentionally testing Edit Tweet with a smaller group to also know how people might misuse the feature.

“Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more,” said Twitter.

The test will be localised to a single country at first and expand as “we learn and observe how people use Edit Tweet”.

“We’ll also be paying close attention to how the feature impacts the way people read, write, and engage with Tweets,” according to the company.