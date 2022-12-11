Twitter Down, Users Experiencing Problems In Page Loading

Twitter went blank on Sunday as Downdetector reported 1,747 outages in India at 7pm.

Twitter News: Social media giant Twitter on Sunday went blank as Downdetector reported 1,747 outages in India at 7pm. According to the reports, several users’ accounts showed as non-existent while others complained of page loading issues. There was no statement from the social media company confirming the outage.

Notably, a lot of users commented that they were facing issues on the Twitter app installed on Andriod handsets. Some claimed the app was working on some network and was down on others.

Twitter Blue Relaunch

Starting 12th of December, social media giant Twitter has relaunched its premium subscription service “Twitter Blue” which gives special access to users including a blue tick, the ability to post 1080p videos and to edit tweets.

It is important to note that this is the third iteration of the Twitter Blue subscription service, which is a lot different than the first version, which was launched back in June 2021.