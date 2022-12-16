After Suspending Account That Live Tracked Elon Musk’s Private Jet, Chief Twit Is After Journalists

A day after Elon Musk suspended accounts that live tracked locations of his private jets and other people, Twitter has now suspended accounts of several journalist who reported about him.

Delhi: It was only yesterday that Elon Musk’s Twitter had tweaked their private information policy over account that tracked live locations of Chief Twit’s private jet. Citing issues of risk, he has now also suspended several accounts of journalist from CNN, The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Independent and others for keeping live track and as they covered the “exact real-time location” of Musk.

Criticizing me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2022

The company hasn’t explained to the journalists why it took down the accounts and made their profiles and past tweets disappear. But Musk took to Twitter on Thursday night to accuse journalists of sharing private information about his whereabouts that he described as “basically assassination coordinates.” He provided no evidence for that claim.

The user’s post also included journalists Ryan Mac from The New York Times and Aaron Rupar from Independent.

Meanwhile, the micro-blogging platform also suspended the official account of Mastodon, a platform for people seeking a Twitter-like alternative.

The Washington Post’s executive editor, Sally Buzbee, called for technology reporter Drew Harvell’s Twitter account to be reinstated immediately. The suspension “directly undermines Elon Musk’s claim that he intends to run Twitter as a platform dedicated to free speech,” Buzbee wrote. “Harwell was banished without warning, process or explanation, following the publication of his accurate reporting about Musk.”