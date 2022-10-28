New Delhi: Central government amended the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 in a gazette notification on Friday, wherein it said that the government-appointed panels will have the power to review content moderation decisions or takedowns by platforms like Twitter and Facebook.Also Read - Breaking: Bengaluru-bound IndiGo Flight Grounded at Delhi After Suspected Spark In Aircraft

Changes made to the contentious new IT rules that activists slammed as an effort to censor free speech, paved the way for the setting up of 'Grievance Appellate Committees', which will settle issues that users may have against the way social media platforms like Meta-owned Facebook, Twitter, regarding content and other matters, in three months.

The move is likely to be seen as a reigning in of big tech firms, which have come under increasing scrutiny in India since a clash between Twitter and the country's ruling BJP last year. Activists said the panels could mean greater government control over content online.

GRIEVANCE REDRESSAL IN 30 DAYS

“The central government shall, by notification, establish one or more grievance appellate committees within three months from the date of commencement of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2022,” the notification said.

Each grievance appellate committee will consist of a chairperson and two whole-time members appointed by the central government, of which one will be a member ex-officio and two shall be independent members.

“Any person aggrieved by a decision of the grievance officer may prefer an appeal to the grievance appellate committee within a period of 30 days from the date of receipt of communication from the grievance officer,” it said.

The grievance appellate panel will deal with the appeal “expeditiously” and make an endeavour to resolve the appeal finally within 30 days from the date of receipt of the appeal, the order said.

Under the amended rules, the companies would be required to acknowledge complaints from users within 24 hours and resolve them within 15 days or 72 hours in case of an information takedown request.