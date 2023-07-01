Home

Technology

Twitter Faces Global Outage, Users Unable to Retrieve Tweets, Refresh Posts | Here’s What They Say

Twitter Faces Global Outage, Users Unable to Retrieve Tweets, Refresh Posts | Here’s What They Say

Twitter Down: One user said the platform is throwing the ‘cannot retrieve tweets’ error repeatedly.

Nearly 3,000 users complained of issues on the Down Detector site, including the inability to retrieve tweets, missing timelines and followers disappearing.

Twitter Down: Twitter on Saturday faced a global outage as users were not able to retrieve their tweets or refresh posts on the microblogging site. Thousands of users across many countries complained about the social media platform not refreshing their tweets. These users have reported problems with the social media platform.

Nearly 3,000 users complained of issues on the Down Detector site, including the inability to retrieve tweets, missing timelines and followers disappearing.

You may like to read

Users Unable to Post Tweets

Twitter users were unable to post their tweets from numerous devices and platforms, including the iPhone, Android, Blackberry, or Windows Phone devices and traditional computers.

Several users in the UK are right now experiencing the problems when using the social media platform.

One user said the platform is throwing the ‘cannot retrieve tweets’ error repeatedly. Notably, this is the third time this year that the Elon Musk-led platform faced such an outage.

Over 4,000 Users Express Concern

Down Detector that tracks the disruptions of the online services stated that around 4,000 users have complained the issues with the functioning of Twitter. However, the company has not released any statement on the outages till now.

Soon after Twitter went down, within minutes #TwitterDown started trending in India and users reported receiving the message ‘rate-limit exceeded’ on their For You page.

One user who received this message said: “Dear Twitter, I am not rate limited as there is no rate limit-sort this out NOW!”

As the Twitter stopped working for many users, the meme-makes became active and many started sharing several hilarious memes on social media platforms. Here are some memes:

Me who uninstalled and installed twitter then came to know about #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/bcUvYLiQin — 👑🌟 (@superking1816) July 1, 2023

People coming on Twitter to see if Twitter us down. #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/iAdPNR8aXu — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) July 1, 2023

#TwitterDown Meanwhile Elon Musk heading towards Twitter HQ to resolve the issue 💪 pic.twitter.com/HcOTAytWN3 — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) July 1, 2023

The latest issue with Twitter comes after a major outage on the platform in March, soon after the company’s most recent round of layoffs.

However, it is not clear what the cause of the problems is or how long they will last. And the company is yet to comment on the issue.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.