New Delhi: Twitter faced outages in a number of areas on Wednesday evening, causing many to not get access to the website. According to DownDetector, major impact point included India, Japan and the UK.

Many reported that the app and the site were both opening but they couldn’t post or search or even browse. Many others got a website server error.

Android and iOS apps also showed error messages like ‘something went wrong’ and ‘cannot retrieve tweets at the moment’. Even the company’s own Tweet backend software, TweetDeck was reportedly also not able to post anything on the platform.

The outage rep0rtedly originated around 7.30 PM and was resolved around 9 PM.

The reason behind it is yet to be known and the company has also not put out a statement on it.