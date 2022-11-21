Goodbye… What an Adventure! Twitter’s France Head Damien Viel Quits

Twitter has had a bumpy ride since Musk, the world's richest person, took charge. It has cut staff by half, while Musk has raised the possibility of the social media platform going bankrupt.

Twitter News: Amid speculation over another round of layoffs at Twitter, the company’s head of French operations, Damien Viel, said he was quitting the social media platform, whose new owner Elon Musk recently fired top executives and enforced steep job cuts at the company.

Damien Viel took to Twitter and wrote, “It’s over. Pride, honor, and mission accomplished. Goodbye… What an adventure! What a team! What encounters! Thank you all for these 7 incredible and intense years.”

C’est fini Fierté, honneur et mission accomplie. Au revoir #twitterfrance . Quelle aventure ! Quelle equipe ! Quelles rencontres ! Merci à tous pour ces 7 années incroyables et intenses. #workhardplayhard #OCaptainMyCaptain #LoveWhereYouWorked — damien viel (@damienviel) November 20, 2022

However, it is important to note that Viel didn’t elaborate on the circumstances of his departure and declined to say how many people Twitter employed in France either before or after Musk’s takeover of the company last month.

