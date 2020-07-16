New Delhi: In an unprecedented cyberattack, the Twitter accounts of Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Kanye West, Elon Musk were hacked to promote a bitcoin scam in which all the accounts posted the following tweet: “Feeling grateful doubling all payments sent to my BTC address! You send $1,000, I send back $2,000! Only doing this for the next 30 minutes.” Also Read - Amid Assam Floods, Twitter Joins Hands With National Disaster Response Force to Help People Stay Updated About Relief Efforts

Taking note of the scam, Twitter halted the ability for some accounts to send new tweets following a massive hacker attack on the social media website.

“You may be unable to Tweet or reset your password while we review and address the incident,” Twitter Support tweeted.

“We’re continuing to limit the ability to Tweet, reset your password, and some other account functionalities while we look into this. Thanks for your patience, ” it added.

In a first response after the incident, Twitter Support tweeted: “We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly.”