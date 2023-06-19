Home

Twitter Highlights: Elon Musk Announces New Feature, Here's How To Use It

Twitter Highlights: Elon Musk Announces New Feature, Here’s How To Use It

The latest feature to be added on Twitter is the 'Twitter Highlights'.

Elon Musk, who has been keen on rolling out new updates ever since he took over Twitter, announced new feature on the micro-blogging site. The latest feature to be added is the 'Twitter Highlights'.

“‘Highlights Tab’ is now live on Twitter. You can now showcase your favorite tweets on your profile,” a tweet posted by Doge Designer and retweeted by Elon Musk said.

Twitter Highlights: How To Use The Feature

To add tweets as highlights, select the tweet you want to highlight

Then click on the three dots that appear at the top right of the tweet.

Select the option that reads ‘Add/remove from highlights’

Twitter Video App For Smart TVs

A Twitter video app for smart TV is also going to be launched soon as Elon Musk said it is part of the company’s plan. The move would be in line with the Twitter’s new plans to focus on growing video content on the platform.

In response to a tweet suggesting that a Twitter video app is needed, Musk replied “It’s coming”. New CEO Linda Yaccarino and Musk had in an investor presentation on Thursday laid out Twitter’s plans to focus on video, creator and commerce partnerships to revitalize the social media company’s business beyond digital advertising.

Meanwhile, Twitter is reportedly working to limit the number of direct messages (DMs) non-Blue users can send per day. Leaker Alessandro Paluzzi tweeted: “#Twitter is working to limit the number of DMs you can send per day before having to sign up for @TwitterBlue.”

According to the screenshot shared by the leaker, after reaching the limit, non-Twitter Blue users will receive a message titled “Get verified to send more messages”.

“You’ve hit the maximum limit for Direct Messages in a single day. Sign up for Twitter Blue to continue messaging,” the message reads.

Furthermore, the leaker said that currently the limit is 500 DMs per day, but “I bet this limit will be reduced when this will be rolled out”.

Twitter-owner Elon Musk on Monday said that the platform will “hopefully” roll out a new update this week, which will limit the ability to send DMs to people who don’t follow you to Blue users.

