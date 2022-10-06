San Francisco: Twitter is finally rolling out an all-new feature that will allow users to combine gifs, photos, videos, and memes in a single tweet on both Android and iOS devices. In a blog post, the company said it is giving everyone the ability to share multiple types of media in a single Tweet.Also Read - Twitter in India 'Withholds' Pakistan Government's Official Handle

"This feature will roll out globally to iOS and Android, with a chance to see mixed media Tweets on the web," the company said in the blog post late on Wednesday. The feature was first spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi in April.

Get ready to mix it up with visuals on Twitter. You can now add a combination of media to your Tweet on Android and iOS. That means you can include a photo, GIF, and video (or two!) all in the same Tweet. Tap the photo icon in the Tweet composer to start mixing your media. pic.twitter.com/9D1cCzjtmI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 5, 2022



“Adding “mixed” media to a Tweet is simple and straightforward. When composing a Tweet, tap the “Media” or “GIF” icons and select the content you want to share (and don’t forget to add descriptive text to make your images more accessible). That’s it!”

A user can add up to four videos, images, and/or GIFs per Tweet. The update is currently available on iOS and Android, however, Tweets with different content types can be consumed on all platforms.

Previously, anyone who wanted to share different media formats would have to do it in different Tweets or threads. Now, when people open the Tweet composer, they can select and upload a combination of up to four types of media – photos, memes, GIFs, and videos – and publish them all together.

“They can also rearrange the layout of their media while composing the Tweet,” said the micro-blogging platform.

“Tap the photo icon in the Tweet composer to start mixing your media,” it added.

The Explore tab video carousel currently helps people find more videos they would like alongside Tweets and Trends that might interest them. It is currently available to people in select countries using Twitter in English on iOS and Android.

“To activate it, people who access Twitter on iOS simply need to tap or click on a video in the Twitter app,” it said.

The company said that the updated immersive media viewer expands videos to full screen with a single click, allowing people to easily access the full, immersive viewing experience.