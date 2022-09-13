San Francisco: Micro-blogging site Twitter has announced that its Blue subscribers can now access revamped Spaces featuring podcasts. The platform said the new feature is currently being rolled out to iOS users and will be coming soon to Android users.Also Read - Virat Kohli Reigns Supreme on Social Media, Becomes First Cricketer to Fetch 50 Million Followers on Twitter

"Listen up: podcasts are coming to Twitter! Now available in Twitter Blue Labs — members on iOS get early access to try the redesigned @TwitterSpaces tab, which includes podcasts, themed audio stations, and live + recorded Spaces," the platform said.

Meanwhile, the platform recently announced it had rolled out a small test for its much-awaited Edit Tweet feature. As per a TechCrunch report, the company said that once the feature is available users will be able to edit their tweets for up to 30 minutes from posting. However, users can only edit their tweets five times within this period.

The platform said that it is currently observing user behaviour, and the number of edits available to users in the approved time frame could change. Edit Tweet is currently being tested by a Twitter team internally, amid the ongoing legal battle with Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the cancellation of the $44 billion takeover deal.