Home

Technology

Twitter Layoffs: Social Media Giant Sacks More Employees from Sales and Marketing Team, Says Report

Twitter Layoffs: Social Media Giant Sacks More Employees from Sales and Marketing Team, Says Report

Twitter shut down New Delhi and Mumbai offices, keeping only the Bengaluru office open as the southern office mostly houses engineers.

Twitter News: Job cuts in the tech sector are going north with every passing day. In a fresh round of layoffs, social media giant Twitter has laid off more employees, reported a news website, The Information. The report further added that this time, the company has fired more employees from the sales team.

To recall, Twitter Inc. had shut two of its three India offices and told its staff to work from home, underscoring Elon Musk’s mission to slash costs and get the struggling social media service in the black.

You may like to read

Notably, the number of people fired remains unclear in the latest report. The microblogging site removed 800 sales and marketing employees as of blast month.

Twitter Shuts Offices In India

Twitter Inc. has closed two of its three offices in India and asked its staff to work from home. Twitter shut down New Delhi and Mumbai offices, keeping only the Bengaluru office open as the southern office mostly houses engineers.

Twitter, with Musk at the helm, sacked over 90 percent of its over 200 staff in India last year.

The move is reportedly part of the company’s efforts to cut costs and get the struggling social media service in the black.

Last month, the microblogging platform announced a dozen more job cuts in Dublin and Singapore offices as part of broader cost-saving measures. Twitter laid off around 4,000 employees late last year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.