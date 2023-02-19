Home

Twitter Limits 2-factor Authentication Only for Blue Users; Elon Musk Slammed

The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Twitter users were greeted early Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 with an ultimatum from the social media app: Subscribe to the platform's new premium service or lose a popular account security feature. A pop-up message warned users they will lose the ability to secure access to their account via text message two-factor authentication unless they pay $8 a month to subscribe to Twitter Blue. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

New Delhi: The privilege of using Twitter’s two-factor authentication (2FA) is no longer free, announced the company recently. The decision by Twitter CEO Elon Musk to no longer allow non-Blue users to use text messages as a two-factor authentication (2FA) method after March 20 has not gone well with a vast majority of users.

After March 20, non-Blue accounts with text or SMS-based 2FA still enabled “will have it disabled.” Currently, the platform offers three methods of 2FA – text message, authentication app and security key.

Musk tweeted on Sunday: “Use of free authentication apps for 2FA will remain free and are much more secure than SMS”. However, his decision angered the users who think the new move will strip them from a more secure Twitter experience.

“As a cybersecurity expert, this is dangerous and I will be leaving Twitter tonight,” posted Travis Allen.

“If SMS 2FA is so insecure, why are you still offering it as a paid feature?” asked Jerry Avenaim, a celebrity portrait photographer.

The company has said that it “encourages” non-Blue users to “consider using an authentication app or security key method instead.”

“These methods require you to have physical possession of the authentication method and are a great way to ensure your account is secure,” it added.

Twitter will charge Rs 650 per month for its Blue service with verification on the web and Rs 900 on Android and iOS mobile devices in India.

In December last year, the micro-blogging platform relaunched its Blue subscription service with verification, costing $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month globally.

Moreover, Blue subscribers in the US can create long tweets of up to 4,000 characters. Blue users will also see 50 per cent fewer ads in their home timeline.

