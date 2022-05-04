New Delhi: Elon Musk has dropped a major hint on Wednesday that Twitter may charge a slight feefor commercial and government users to boost the social media platform’s reach from “niche” to most Americans. He however, clarified that for “casual users”, Twitter will always be free. “Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users,” Musk said in a tweet.Also Read - Is Elon Musk Planning To Replace Twitter's Top Executives? Reports Say Application For New CEO Lined Up

Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2022

Also Read - Elon Musk Brings Supermodel Mom To Met Gala 2022; Shares Plans For Twitter To Make It 'Entertaining & Funny'

Musk has been suggesting a series of changes to Twitter since last month. After adding the company to his cart recently, Musk said he wanted to enhance the platform with new features. Last month, even before reaching a deal with Twitter, Musk had suggested few changes to the Twitter Blue premium subscription service, including slashing its price. Also Read - Is Elon Musk Planning To Replace Parag Agarwal As Twitter CEO? This Is What Report Says

Moreover, recent reports claimed that billionaire Elon Musk has reportedly lined up a new chief executive for Twitter who will replace Parag Agrawal once the $44 billion sale deal is completed later this year.

Elon Musk also plans to fire Twitter’s legal head Vijaya Gadde, a report from The New York Post said.

Earlier this week at the annual Met Gala in New York on Monday, Musk also said he would make Twitter transparent about how tweets are promoted or demoted and wanted its software to be publicly available for critique.