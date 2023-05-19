Big Challenge For YouTube? Twitter Now Lets Blue Subscribers Upload Two-Hour Videos

Home

Twitter Blue Verified subscribers will now be able to upload up to two-hour videos of up to 8 GB size on the social media platform, Elon Musk announced.

New Delhi: Twitter Blue Verified subscribers will now be able to upload up to two-hour videos of up to 8 GB size on the social media platform, Elon Musk announced. This comes as a big upgrade from the two minutes and 20 seconds that non-subscribed Twitter users can upload. That’s also double that of the 60 minutes previously provided to Twitter Blue subscribers. The maximum video resolution that users can upload is 1080p and, (opens in a new tab) to Musk, the file must be no larger than 8GB.

“Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos (8GB)!” tweeted Musk on Thursday. Following this tweet, many users commented on the feed and appreciated the move while others slammed the announcement.

“Ah, Twitter, where brevity once reigned supreme and now it seems even our attention spans have stretched their limits! Two-hour videos? That’s quite the leap from 280 characters,” one of the users said.

A verified username called Ghost tweeted, “Twitter is the new Netflix.” Another user said, “RIP YouTube. Thank you lord Elon.”

Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos (8GB)! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2023

After the feature became available to the users, a Twitter user also posted Shrek 3 movie in full. However, it seems like the movie was later taken down by Twitter and went inaccessible. It displayed a message: “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”

This isn’t the first time Twitter’s new longer videos feature has been utilized for piracy either.

Just a few weeks ago, Twitter users began to upload copies of the newly released Super Mario Bros. Movie. Users had to upload the movie in shorter, one-hour maximum chunks prior to today. Now, they can pretty much fit an entire feature within one tweet with the new two-hour limit.

The game-changing feature comes a few days after he appointed Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter, stating that he plans to now focus on product design and new technology.

Ever since assuming control of Twitter, the billionaire tech entrepreneur has been actively implementing numerous modifications to the popular social media platform. He introduced Twitter Blue, a paid verification service enabling users to obtain a distinguished blue checkmark on their profiles in exchange for a subscription fee.

A Twitter Blue subscription starts at $8 per month, or $84 a year. In order to use the Twitter Blue services in India on mobile, users would need to pay Rs 900 per month for both Android and iOS devices. While the price for a subscription plan on the web will cost users Rs 650 per month.

