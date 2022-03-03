New Delhi: Following the footsteps of his tech counterparts, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on Thursday announced to reopen the company offices from March 15 globally. Agrawal, who last month took “a few weeks” of paternity leave for the birth of his second child, said that business travel is fully back, effective immediately.Also Read - Oppo Reno 7 5G To Realme 9 Pro Plus: Top 5 Latest Smartphones That You Can Buy Under Rs.30,000 - Checkout List

“As we open up, our approach remains the same. Whenever you feel most productive and creative is where you will work and that includes working from home full-time forever,” he posted in a tweet. “The decisions about where you work, whether you feel safe travelling for business, and what events you attend, should be yours,” he added. Also Read - Google Asks Employees to Return to Offices in US by April 4

Here's the announcement to the company about our approach and commitment to truly flexible work. pic.twitter.com/XPl86HuQqG — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) March 3, 2022

Agrawal, who became Twitter CEO in November and is the executive sponsor of Twitter’s internal parents’ community, plans to be “connected” with the company’s executive team during his leave. He said that there will be lots of challenges in the coming months and “we will need to be proactive, intentional, learn and adapt”. “I look forward to seeing you all back in office or perhaps at an event, somewhere in your home city, or mine?,” Parag wrote.

Twitter, like other big tech companies, closed its offices and travel two years back at the onset of the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Tech giant Google has also said it will end the voluntary work-from-home period and start having employees in the Bay Area and several other US locations return to the office starting the week of April 4.