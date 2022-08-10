Twitter outage: Twitter briefly suffered wide-scale technical problems Tuesday, as thousands of users reported problems accessing the service. It later confirmed that an “internal systems change” was to blame for its technical outage today. Later, the microblogging site took to its official handle to acknowledge the issue. It said, “Twitter may not be loading for some of you –– we’re working on a fix to get you back to your timelines ASAP.”Also Read - Elon Musk Says Twitter Deal Could Move Ahead With 'Bot' Info

Reports from third-party web monitoring service Downdetector indicated that problems began around 2 p.m. EDT. Users reported problems with both the app and web versions of the platform, with some saying they were being logged out or were unable load their home feed.

About 35 minutes later, Twitter said it had fixed the problems. "We made an internal systems change that didn't go as planned and have rolled it back," @TwitterSupport tweeted. "Twitter should now be loading as expected. Sorry about that!"

We fixed it! We made an internal systems change that didn’t go as planned and have rolled it back. Twitter should now be loading as expected. Sorry about that! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 9, 2022

The technical problems resulted in some users being logged out of Twitter. The social network also was failing to load tweets and timelines. In some cases, attempting to load the main Twitter feed resulted in just the logo being displayed.

Most recently, Twitter experienced an outage of about an hour last month. It had similar problems on Feb. 17, coming less than a week after another an hourlong outage the company ascribed to a “technical bug” that was preventing timelines from loading and tweets from posting.