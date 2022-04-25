Washington: Twitter is reconsidering Elon Musk’s USD 43 billion takeover offer, with discussions between the two sides ongoing on Sunday to discuss the matter, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. The report came after Tesla CEO Musk on Thursday he had secured the necessary funding to go forward with the deal. “Twitter is taking a fresh look at the offer and is more likely than before to seek to negotiate,” the business daily reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.Also Read - IPL 2022: Twitterverse Showers Love on RCB's Virat Kohli After Getting Out on First Ball Against SRH

On Thursday, Musk said he had secured close to $46.5 billion to finance the transaction, but also that he planned to appeal directly the company's shareholders as he looks to take over the social media platform.

The social media giant's board of directors had been opposed to Musk's April 14 offer. Its board had also adopted the "poison pill" measure that would shield it from hostile acquisition bids, and make it harder for Musk to acquire more than 15 percent of the company via the market. The Tesla CEO currently owns 9.2 percent of shares.

“The potential turnabout on Twitter’s part comes after Mr. Musk met privately Friday with several shareholders of the company,” the Journal reported.

Musk “pledged to solve the free-speech issues he sees as plaguing the platform and the country more broadly, whether his bid succeeds or not,” the sources added, according to the Journal.

Musk has previously cited concerns over freedom of speech as motivation for buying Twitter, though free-speech experts have pointed to SpaceX head’s unpredictable statements and history of bullying critics as contradictory to his stated aims.

Musk “made his pitch to select shareholders in a series of video calls, with a focus on actively managed funds… in hopes that they could sway the company’s decision,” the sources told the Journal.

The eccentric billionaire last week said he was considering bypassing Twitter’s board of directors in his takeover bid by purchasing shares directly from existing shareholders, “but has not determined whether to do so at this time,” news agency AFP reported citing securities filing released on Thursday.

As per the Journal report, Twitter could make an announcement on the matter by Thursday or even before, according to these sources. Musk has apparently recently told Twitter chairman Bret Taylor his original April 14 offer of USD 54.20 per share has not changed, the daily added.

Twitter had previously invited Musk to join its board of directors, but the SpaceX head declined.