How To Sign Up For Twitter’s Rival Threads Using Your Instagram Account

Meta’s alternative to Twitter - Threads. is now ready to use. Reportedly, the app has crossed over 2 million downloads in just a couple of hours. Here are the steps by which you can sign up and link it to your Instagram account.

Meta’s Twitter rival Threads launched on July 6.

Meta-owned Instagram’s Twitter alternative, Threads, is now available for users on both App Store as well as Google Play Store. Reportedly, the app has crossed two million downloads within hours of its launch. The newly launched app is trending on the internet as well. Ironically, the launch of the app has sparked a war of words between Twitter Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. On the other hand, Threads is trending on Twitter. It is to be noted that, although Threads is linked to Instagram, it will function as a standalone app. Users can like, comment, repost, and share posts in the same way they do on the other social networking sites.

If you are yet to explore Threads and are looking up ways to download the app, then we have got you covered.

Steps To Sign Up For Threads

Step 1: Download Threads

Whether you are an iPhone user or an Android user, Threads is available for download on your phone. Search “Threads” in the Google Play store or Apple Store and click on download.

Step 2: Login With Instagram

Yes, you read it right. You can sign-up for Threads with your Instagram account. The moment you download the app on your phone, you will find the ‘Login with Instagram’ option.

Step 3: Create Your Profile

Once you click the option, you can sign-up using your Instagram credentials. Once you login, you will be asked to create a profile. Using the ‘Import from Instagram’ tab on the page, you can easily import your Instagram bio, picture and other information. You can also customise your Threads profile accordingly. After successfully creating the profile, Threads will ask you to choose between public and private profiles like Facebook and Instagram.

Step 4: Start Exploring

Your Threads account is now ready to go and you can follow, post and explore the app.

Threads, A Text-Based Conservation App

Threads is a limited text-based conservation app. According to Meta, “Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly. Connect with your favourite creators and others who love the same things or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.”

The app will work the same way as Twitter does. Threads has been under development since January this year and was earlier named Project 92.

