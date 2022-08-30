Delhi: Don’t like tweeting out your thoughts to the public? Now with the recent launch of Twitter’s Circle, users can make close group with people they wish and interact in their private space. After testing for months with limited users, microblogging site Twitter on Tuesday announced that it has rolled out its Circle feature globally. This new feature will enable users to share their thoughts with upto 150 people. The company said that Twitter Circle allow users to build closer, deeper connections with their followers without giving up the option of talking to everyone on the Timeline. The company said users can choose who’s on their Twitter Circle, and only the selected users will be able to view, reply to and interact with the tweets they share in the circle.Also Read - Twitter Whistleblower Will Depose In Elon Musk-Twitter Legal Battle
“Twitter began testing Twitter Circle in May 2022 with a limited number of people on iOS, Android, and web. Now, after a successful test run, the feature is being rolled out to everyone globally,” the company said in a statement.
HOW WILL IT WORK?
- Users will be able to choose people who will be able to look at their tweets in the Twitter Circle.
- Only selected users will be able to reply, view and interact in the same circle.
- The people in Circle will see a green badge under tweets sent to the group.
- Twitter Circle is for people who want to eliminate the need for alternate or secondary accounts and feel more comfortable tweeting and expressing themselves.
Jay Sullivan, General Manager, Consumer and Revenue Product, Twitter, tweeted, “Twitter Circle is a new feature that lets you Tweet to a smaller group. So you can share your thoughts about culture, sports, music, work — or personal updates — with a smaller list of people that you select, and not the whole world.:
It is also important to keep in mind that Twitter’s community guidelines still apply even if you are sending your tweets out to a smaller audience, said the company.