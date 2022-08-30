Delhi: Don’t like tweeting out your thoughts to the public? Now with the recent launch of Twitter’s Circle, users can make close group with people they wish and interact in their private space. After testing for months with limited users, microblogging site Twitter on Tuesday announced that it has rolled out its Circle feature globally. This new feature will enable users to share their thoughts with upto 150 people. The company said that Twitter Circle allow users to build closer, deeper connections with their followers without giving up the option of talking to everyone on the Timeline. The company said users can choose who’s on their Twitter Circle, and only the selected users will be able to view, reply to and interact with the tweets they share in the circle.Also Read - Twitter Whistleblower Will Depose In Elon Musk-Twitter Legal Battle

“Twitter began testing Twitter Circle in May 2022 with a limited number of people on iOS, Android, and web. Now, after a successful test run, the feature is being rolled out to everyone globally,” the company said in a statement.

1/ We want to help you break the ice, feel more comfortable Tweeting, and have a way to communicate more privately with your people. We built @TwitterCircle with this in mind, and after testing and feedback, today we’re releasing Twitter Circle to everyone. — Jay Sullivan (@jaysullivan) August 30, 2022

HOW WILL IT WORK?