New Delhi: The Micro-blogging site Twitter on Thursday launched a live scorecard with an aim to enhance cricket fans with an immersive experience. Currently, the platform is also testing the country's very first Twitter Community, Cricket Twitter – India.

How will the new 'Live scorecard' feature work?

During a match, the scorecard will appear on the Explore tab and live Events Page. Fans will be able to follow the scores from the match in real-time while scrolling through Tweets.

The company in a statement said, “This means that when fans on Twitter are engaging in real-time match conversation, they won’t have to go anywhere else to keep up with the score.”

The company further added, “The scorecard will be available to everyone in India on iOS as well as the Web and will roll out to most people on Android. In the coming weeks we will find more ways to make it easier for users to find relevant match content and join conversations with likeminded people.”

Communities started testing in the US in September of this year as a way for people to find and connect with others who want to talk about the same things as them. They are currently only accessible through invite.

The new feature “Communities” is an alternative to Facebook’s popular Groups where people can share discussions on a specific topic. Twitter Community will have its own moderators where they can set their rules, invite and remove people. The popular micro-blogging site has invited a handful of users to create the first Communities and then will allow anyone to create their own on its website.

People who accept invites to join a community become members and will be able to invite others in turn. When you join a Community, you can Tweet directly to that audience instead of to all your followers.

While Community Tweets are publicly available, only members in the same Community are able to reply and join the conversation so it stays intimate and relevant.

Like with public Tweets, anyone can read, Quote Tweet and report Community Tweets. At Present, Communities are accessible invite-only on iOS, Web, and Android mobile browsers, with access to Android app and more functionalities coming soon. Anyone can be invited to join a Community via Direct Messages.

