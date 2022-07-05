New Delhi: In fight against the Indian government orders to take down content, social media giant Twitter on Tuesday said it is seeking a judicial review of the matter. The attempt is a part of a growing rift between Twitter and the government over content regulation.Also Read - Twitter India 'Finally' Complies with Centre's New IT Rules Within Deadline

A source close to the developments told news agency Reuters that in the ongoing legal challenge, Twitter alleges abuse of power by officials.

Earlier, Twitter was warned by India's IT ministry of criminal proceedings if it did not comply with some orders.

Over the past year, Twitter has been asked by Indian authorities to act on content including accounts supportive of an independent Sikh state and on dozens of tweets that were critical of the government’s handling of the COVID pandemic.

However, Union IT ministry did not immediately respond on Tuesday to a request for comment about Twitter’s legal move.