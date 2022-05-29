San Francisco/New Delhi: Micro-blogging site Twitter, which started testing ‘Circle’ – a new feature aimed at increasing desired visibility earlier this month with a limited group, has started rolling out the feature to more users, according to an IANS report.Also Read - Postpone NEET UG 2022: Aspirants on Twitter Urge NTA to Delay Medical Exam. Check What Concerns Them
The feature, which allows users to choose up to 150 people, works a lot like Instagram’s Close Friends, as it allows users to send out tweets to a specific group of people rather than all of Twitter, reported The Verge. Also Read - Delhi Rains: Flights Delayed For Second Day at IGI Airport, Airlines Issue Passenger Advisory | Tweets Inside
How to check if you have Twitter Circle and use it?
- To check if you have access to Twitter Circle, update your Twitter app or head to Twitter in a web browser.
- When you start composing a tweet, you will see a dropdown menu at the top that reads Everyone.
- From here, you can choose Twitter Circle to limit your tweet to a select audience, or you can hit Edit to add or remove people from your Circle. Twitter will not notify users if you add or remove them.
- The people in your Circle will not be able to retweet anything you post to it, but they can still screenshot and download your tweets.
- It is also important to keep in mind that Twitter’s community guidelines still apply even if you are sending your tweets out to a smaller audience.
(With IANS inputs) Also Read - The Subtle Sexism of Salman Khan's Tweet to Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen!