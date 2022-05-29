San Francisco/New Delhi: Micro-blogging site Twitter, which started testing ‘Circle’ – a new feature aimed at increasing desired visibility earlier this month with a limited group, has started rolling out the feature to more users, according to an IANS report.Also Read - Postpone NEET UG 2022: Aspirants on Twitter Urge NTA to Delay Medical Exam. Check What Concerns Them

The feature, which allows users to choose up to 150 people, works a lot like Instagram's Close Friends, as it allows users to send out tweets to a specific group of people rather than all of Twitter, reported The Verge.

How to check if you have Twitter Circle and use it?

To check if you have access to Twitter Circle, update your Twitter app or head to Twitter in a web browser. When you start composing a tweet, you will see a dropdown menu at the top that reads Everyone. From here, you can choose Twitter Circle to limit your tweet to a select audience, or you can hit Edit to add or remove people from your Circle. Twitter will not notify users if you add or remove them. The people in your Circle will not be able to retweet anything you post to it, but they can still screenshot and download your tweets. It is also important to keep in mind that Twitter's community guidelines still apply even if you are sending your tweets out to a smaller audience.

