Twitter Suffers Major Outage: Users Unable To Login, Others Greeted With Error Message
Twitter outage: Twitter Inc was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. The users have been facing issue in accessing Twitter web while some have complained that their Twitter notifications were also not working. Reportedly, when users attempted to access the microblogging service, they were met with an error notice.
Over 10,000 users reported issues with accessing the social media website in the United States as of 7:40 pm ET. Some users also complained that their Twitter notifications were not working.
