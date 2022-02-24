Washington: As Russia began a military strike against Ukraine on Thursday, nearly a dozen of Twitter accounts that were posting about Russian military movements were disabled by the micro-blogging platform, said a report. However, shortly after taking down the accounts, Twitter said that it had mistakenly suspended them and added that the action was not due to a coordinated bot campaign or mass reporting of the accounts by other users.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Air Raid Sirens, Explosions Heard in Kyiv | Watch

The social network has begun restoring access to the users, which were taken down due to "our work to proactively address manipulated media," tweeted the platform's head of site integrity Yoel Roth. "I am back again after having been locked out twice in 24 hours. First time for a post debunking the "foiled sabotage/gas attack" and second time for a post debunking the "Ukrainian attack into Russia," said Oliver Alexander, analysts with open-source intelligence (OSINT). OSINT researcher Kyle Glen was also locked out of his account for 12 hours, according to tweets from Glen and a post shared by another OSINT organisation.

A company spokesperson said earlier claims that the accounts were taken offline by a coordinated campaign or mass complaints were untrue. "We took enforcement action on a number of accounts in error," the spokesperson added. "We're expeditiously reviewing these actions and have already proactively reinstated access to a number of affected accounts."

Like Facebook and YouTube, the platform is regularly accused of not doing enough to fight misinformation. But Twitter has fewer human and financial resources than its Silicon Valley neighbours to curb the harmful phenomenon. Tens of thousands of Russian troops are massed near Ukraine’s borders, with the West saying they could attack at any moment.

Rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine have asked Moscow for military help against Kyiv, the Kremlin said, in a move that opens the door for Russian troops to move in.

Washington and Britain say Russia’s force is poised to strike Ukraine and trigger the most serious war in Europe for decades, but Russian President Vladimir Putin says he is open to negotiation – within limits.

