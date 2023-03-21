Home

Technology

Twitter To Add Govt ID-Based Verification For Blue Users: Report

Twitter To Add Govt ID-Based Verification For Blue Users: Report

Users are advised by the micro-blogging platform that the new verification process will take roughly three minutes to complete and that their photos and personal information will be shared with a third party to verify their identity.

Twitter To Add Govt ID-Based Verification For Blue Users: Report

San Francisco: Micro-blogging platform Twitter is reportedly testing a new verification process for its Blue subscribers that will involve submitting a government ID. According to the firm, the feature is in testing in the US, where it was found in the Android version of the Twitter application. However, it is still unclear whether the feature is being tested externally.

According to a report by TechCrunch, the new verification process involves the submission of a picture of the user’s government ID (both front and back). This, coupled with a selfie, will verify their Twitter accounts.

You may like to read

Adding a photo ID and selfie requirement to Blue’s verification process would help to fight against impersonation, the company said.

Like the Edit Tweet and other features, this new verification process is locked behind a paywall, and available only to subscribers of Twitter Blue.

Users are advised by the micro-blogging platform that the new verification process will take roughly three minutes to complete and that their photos and personal information will be shared with a third party to verify their identity.

This means that the platform is partnering with a company to handle the authentication process rather than managing it directly, the report said.

It will also be a far-more trustworthy method of verification, especially at a time when users can simply pay a few dollars per month (or year) to get or keep the colored “verified” checkmark. The checkmarks, in a pure stroke of Musk genius, come in a variety of colors – blue, grey, and gold – and if that is not enough, Twitter has added an “Official” badge as well.

Last month after rolling out Twitter Blue with verification service in India that starts from Rs 650 a month, CEO Elon Musk had reiterated that all legacy Blue badges would be removed soon.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.